Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s 8th Largest Position

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,222,950 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $647,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after buying an additional 4,348,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,550,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,060 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.74. 9,523,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,104,117. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.28 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.