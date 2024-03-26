Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 12,760 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 12,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $1,106,419.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,906,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $8,732,000.00.
Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.7 %
ALTR stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 190,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,900. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
