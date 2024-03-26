Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alvotech Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of ALVO opened at $13.27 on Friday. Alvotech has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alvotech by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alvotech by 28.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Alvotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alvotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

Further Reading

