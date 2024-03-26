Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 0.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $178.82 and last traded at $179.55. Approximately 7,547,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 44,191,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.71.

Specifically, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.72 and a 200-day moving average of $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

