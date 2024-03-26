American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE AHR traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. 89,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,183. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AHR shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff purchased 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

