American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

