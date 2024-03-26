American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

AMNB stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a market cap of $496.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.90. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,985.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $29,628.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,836.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $30,616.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,985.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 41.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 58.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 50.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Further Reading

