American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) PT Raised to $17.00 at Barrington Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APEI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. American Public Education has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $16.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 1,169.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

