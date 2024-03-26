American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.12

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.12 and last traded at $70.19, with a volume of 43434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

American States Water Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.43.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in American States Water by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

