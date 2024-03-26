Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 191.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

