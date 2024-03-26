Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AMP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.22. The stock had a trading volume of 354,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,731. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.94 and its 200 day moving average is $365.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $437.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.