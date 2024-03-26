Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lowered by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $283.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,978. The firm has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.32.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

