Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:HCOW)

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1801 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCOW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 423. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

