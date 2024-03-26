Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMPX. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $224.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.89. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 406.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $664,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,116. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

