Analysts Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target at $46.38

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.38.
A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell Soup
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $56.04.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Campbell Soup
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.