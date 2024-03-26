Analysts Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target at $46.38

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

