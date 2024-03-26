Analysts Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Target Price at $96.00

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,877,000 after acquiring an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after acquiring an additional 662,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,091 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP stock opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 104.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

