Analyzing Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) and CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF)

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) and CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Encompass Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Encompass Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Encompass Health and CareRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encompass Health 7.33% 17.69% 6.24% CareRx N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encompass Health $4.80 billion 1.59 $352.00 million $3.47 21.94 CareRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Encompass Health and CareRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Encompass Health has higher revenue and earnings than CareRx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Encompass Health and CareRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encompass Health 0 0 7 1 3.13 CareRx 0 1 0 0 2.00

Encompass Health presently has a consensus price target of $82.56, indicating a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Encompass Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Encompass Health is more favorable than CareRx.

Summary

Encompass Health beats CareRx on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions. It offers services through the Medicare program to federal government, managed care plans and private insurers, state governments, and other patients. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

About CareRx

(Get Free Report)

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020. CareRx Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.