Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,716 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $29,558,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 59.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 60.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Shares of ILMN traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.06. 958,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.40 and its 200 day moving average is $129.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $233.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

