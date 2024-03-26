Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 108.7% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,036 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,643,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,552,041. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

