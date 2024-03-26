Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 230.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,733 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.36% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PZA. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.82. 392,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,668. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

