Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF comprises about 4.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $35,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFMF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VFMF traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,831 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.89.

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

