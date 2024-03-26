Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.13. 3,103,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,197. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.17 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.63.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

