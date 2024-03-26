Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 115.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,748 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.19. 357,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,360. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $54.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,151. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

