Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $6 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 325,730 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,901,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,086,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,222,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after acquiring an additional 248,936 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.48. 221,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,154. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

