Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,559,568 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

