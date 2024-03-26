Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,309 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

