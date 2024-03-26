Anderson Hoagland & Co. Invests $3.42 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

View Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $156.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.