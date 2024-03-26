Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 9,955 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.19. 731,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

