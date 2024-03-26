Anderson Hoagland & Co. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,706,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.42. 3,672,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,638. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.