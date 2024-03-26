Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 1,201 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,106 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.35. 7,752,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,954,124. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan



Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

