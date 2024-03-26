Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 442 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $162.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

