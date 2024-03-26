Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 6,381 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Visa by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $280.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,720,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,932. The firm has a market cap of $515.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

