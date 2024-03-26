Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.61. 693,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,287. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock worth $10,981,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

