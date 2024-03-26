Ankr (ANKR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $456.29 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $573.18 million and approximately $456.29 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0573 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00016297 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00024080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,235.97 or 0.99935403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00012420 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00148251 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05409007 USD and is up 18.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 285 active market(s) with $130,447,282.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

