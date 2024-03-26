AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $252.16

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $252.16 and last traded at $248.26, with a volume of 85667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.49.

APPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AppFolio from $254.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8,405.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,489 shares of company stock worth $3,531,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $33,062,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 175.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 490.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 61,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

