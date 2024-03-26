Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $208.38 and last traded at $208.44. Approximately 451,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,589,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.