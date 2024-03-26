Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on APLT. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $714.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,389.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,389.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $1,717,108.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,817,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,578,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,181. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 1,503.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 264,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 84,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

