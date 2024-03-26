Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in S&P Global by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 575,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,339,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $434.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.18. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.46 and a twelve month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

