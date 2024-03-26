Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

VIV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. 1,099,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,452. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

