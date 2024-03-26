Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,445 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 81,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,621 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.06. 1,023,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,790. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.93 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.60.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

