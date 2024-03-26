Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

