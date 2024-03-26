Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,923 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,356,000 after purchasing an additional 314,855 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,390,000 after acquiring an additional 153,669 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after acquiring an additional 566,822 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. 665,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,895. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

