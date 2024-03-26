Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,187 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:KB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 121,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,833. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

