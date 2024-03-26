Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $92.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,962,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.