Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.00. 431,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,853,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

