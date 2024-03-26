ARC Resources Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARX stock opened at C$23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.74 and a 1 year high of C$24.13. The firm has a market cap of C$14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.49.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.1692732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARX shares. ATB Capital reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.