Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Down 3.6%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $156.91 and last traded at $157.19. 72,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 498,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.07 and a 200 day moving average of $163.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $33,758.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $33,758.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,611 shares of company stock worth $19,716,747. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

