Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.31. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

