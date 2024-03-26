ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 64.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

ARR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 751,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $1,200,331.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 57.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

