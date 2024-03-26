Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 2,689 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

NLY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. 821,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

